Waycross Investment Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.8% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.62. 162,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,024. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

