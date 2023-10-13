Waycross Investment Management Co Has $373,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.