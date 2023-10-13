Waycross Investment Management Co Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,842. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

