Waycross Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,157. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.