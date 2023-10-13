WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $34.59 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $175,756.77 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

