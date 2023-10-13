Wedbush Weighs in on Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $453.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

