Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Health Investors (NHI)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/11/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/3/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/2/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/28/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/20/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/20/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/12/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/4/2023 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/25/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/17/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.