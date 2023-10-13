Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Health Investors (NHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2023 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2023 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

