Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $153.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC opened at $147.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $103.33 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

