Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $141.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.