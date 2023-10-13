Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $275.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.80.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,491,538.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

