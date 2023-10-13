Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $275.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADFree Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,491,538.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.