Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $372.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $389.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Shares of META stock opened at $324.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.15. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

