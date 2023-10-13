Wells Fargo & Company Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.99 on Monday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

