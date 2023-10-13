Wells Fargo & Company Trims Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Target Price to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.