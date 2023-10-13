Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $37,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

