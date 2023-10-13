Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
