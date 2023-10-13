WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 89.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

