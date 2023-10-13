Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

