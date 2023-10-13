Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 148692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.