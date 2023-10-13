Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Western Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Western Resources Company Profile
Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Resources
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.