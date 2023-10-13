WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a report on Sunday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

