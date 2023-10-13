Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.