WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 8,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

