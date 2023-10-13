WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 8,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Arm Holdings Already Has 40% Upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.