Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDS. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WDS stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 283,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

