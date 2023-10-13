WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.00 million and approximately $0.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003596 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006205 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02319869 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

