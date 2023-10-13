WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ WW opened at $11.19 on Monday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WW International by 236.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $500,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

