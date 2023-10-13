Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 339.3% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

