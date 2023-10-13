XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.31 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 663.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

