XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Benchmark

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in XPO by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

