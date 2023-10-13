Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 21,750 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $498,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and sold 30,944 shares worth $617,019. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

