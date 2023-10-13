Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of XPOF opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 23,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,828.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and have sold 30,944 shares worth $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

