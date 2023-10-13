XY Capital Ltd Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

XY Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group makes up 1.8% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 923,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

