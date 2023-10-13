XY Capital Ltd Makes New $853,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 479,860 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $6,757,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 808.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,467,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 473,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. 98,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.