XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. MINISO Group makes up approximately 0.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,320,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,876. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.36. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

