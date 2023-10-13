XY Capital Ltd Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Weibo comprises about 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Weibo by 10,618.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Weibo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $33,071,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $7,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 73,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.