Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 645

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
