Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 645

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

About Yellow Cake

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,169.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.80. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 350.80 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 582 ($7.12).

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

