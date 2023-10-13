Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $25.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ALB opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
