Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$89.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market cap of C$97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$90.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

