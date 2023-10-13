Zacks Research Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $127.89.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
