Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

