14,877 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 107,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

