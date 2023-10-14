1,555 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $426.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.10 and its 200 day moving average is $485.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.