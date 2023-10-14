15,821 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

About BCB Bancorp

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.