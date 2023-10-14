1,612 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $2,927,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 43.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Price Performance
Seagen stock opened at $214.03 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
