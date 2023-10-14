2,594 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

