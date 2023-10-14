41,487 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO opened at $17.46 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,887 shares of company stock worth $2,326,388. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

