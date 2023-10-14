4,850 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $55.42 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

