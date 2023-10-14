513 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of GEHC opened at $67.12 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

