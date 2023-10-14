8,656 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYF opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.