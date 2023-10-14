A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 39.6% in September

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $718.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.