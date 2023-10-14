Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

